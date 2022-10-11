Al Patchino

 Skip to content

Priest Simulator update for 11 October 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi. We hope we didn't spoil your game, baby, but we brought you some gifts:

  • missing dialogs added,
  • fixed bugs, voiceovers and missing cutscenes,
  • Delirma posters added to Melissa's house,
  • collisions at Rolaf's castle fixed,
  • improved map,
  • bat glow reduced,
  • achievements are working fine,
  • you can collect the missing picture now,
  • story objects are saved now,
  • lots of minor fixes, like collisions, and something.

