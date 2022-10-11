Al Patchino

[img] https://cdn.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/steamcommunity/public/images/clans /33753789/4e18e9712aa1b6dceb8d84b33310c57b43c6a187.jpg [/ img]
Hi. We hope we didn't spoil your game, baby, but we brought you some gifts:
- missing dialogs added,
- fixed bugs, voiceovers and missing cutscenes,
- Delirma posters added to Melissa's house,
- collisions at Rolaf's castle fixed,
- improved map,
- bat glow reduced,
- achievements are working fine,
- you can collect the missing picture now,
- story objects are saved now,
- lots of minor fixes, like collisions, and something.
Changed files in this update