Street Racing 2020 update for 11 October 2022

More Tune Update[1.0.6]

Share · View all patches · Build 9696669 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

1.Added Selisa Tune and fixed Lake Tune
2.Fixed models

You should also press button Quick Race to open Tune Mode(It will be fixed in the next update)

Changed files in this update

Racing 2020 Content Depot 1233121
