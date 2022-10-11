 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Innocence Island update for 11 October 2022

Small update

Share · View all patches · Build 9696417 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Fixed a problem when transitioning from the city to the swamp through the waterfall
-Fixed a problem when selling items after you adquire the faith helmet

Changed files in this update

Depot 1897341
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link