- Tweaked movement, best of both worlds situation between not getting stuck in the bottom and precision aiming in the center.
- Toned down the Boost by 15%
- Tweaked Hitboxes, normalized everything
- Tweaked AI Evade pass coordinates selection
- Repair Cubes spawn probability now goes up with time when a player needs it (unlucky players could get a dozen second streak without dropping one)
- Buffed Boss crystals drop a bit
Alcyon Infinity update for 11 October 2022
Gameplay Tweaks - Very Small Update 0.5.4.5b
