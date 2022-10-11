 Skip to content

Alcyon Infinity update for 11 October 2022

Gameplay Tweaks - Very Small Update 0.5.4.5b

Build 9696354

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Tweaked movement, best of both worlds situation between not getting stuck in the bottom and precision aiming in the center.
  • Toned down the Boost by 15%
  • Tweaked Hitboxes, normalized everything
  • Tweaked AI Evade pass coordinates selection
  • Repair Cubes spawn probability now goes up with time when a player needs it (unlucky players could get a dozen second streak without dropping one)
  • Buffed Boss crystals drop a bit

