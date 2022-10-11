 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Northern Lights update for 11 October 2022

Update Notes for Patch 0.11.1

Share · View all patches · Build 9696176 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed issues with some Polish Characters strikethrough in Journal page
  • Fixed issue causing snowmobile quest to not end after starting the snowmobile for some users

Changed files in this update

Northern Lights Base Content Depot 1090801
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link