Blind Fate: Edo no Yami update for 11 October 2022

Patch 1.03 is live!

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Here's the list of changes:

Fixed Yuki Onna's data collection
Fixed Dragonflies' data collection
Fixed Skills section of 'Data' menu
Fixed level score representation in 'Main Map' menu
Restored 'Stamina' mechanic when in Normal mode
Fixed audio of the game when a finisher ends
Randomized Finishers' inputs when in Normal mode
Fixed Azuki Hakari's SFX in 'Shimmering Woods' and 'Floating Shrine' levels
Fixed Tsurube Otoshi's data collection
Fixed Tengu's data collection
Refactored Healing mechanic
Refactored Reload mechanic
Added Sensors' shortcuts
Fixed enemies' behaviour in 'Sacred Palace' level

