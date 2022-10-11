Patch 1.03 is live!

Share · View all patches · Build 9696162 · Last edited 11 October 2022 – 14:06:14 UTC by Wendy

Here's the list of changes:

Fixed Yuki Onna's data collection

Fixed Dragonflies' data collection

Fixed Skills section of 'Data' menu

Fixed level score representation in 'Main Map' menu

Restored 'Stamina' mechanic when in Normal mode

Fixed audio of the game when a finisher ends

Randomized Finishers' inputs when in Normal mode

Fixed Azuki Hakari's SFX in 'Shimmering Woods' and 'Floating Shrine' levels

Fixed Tsurube Otoshi's data collection

Fixed Tengu's data collection

Refactored Healing mechanic

Refactored Reload mechanic

Added Sensors' shortcuts

Fixed enemies' behaviour in 'Sacred Palace' level