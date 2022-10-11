10/11 (Tue) Update - “3.5 Year Anniversary” starts!

Thanks for playing “DEAD OR ALIVE Xtreme Venus Vacation!”
The following will be held from 10/11 (Tue).
- “3.5 Year Anniversary Campaign” starts!
- “3.5 Year Anniversary ～Always by Your Side～” starts!
- “Anniversary Outfit Gacha ① & ②,” “Nostalgic Outfit Gacha ① & ②” starts!
- “Commemorative Day V Stone Set,” “Selection Ticket Vol. 1♥V Stone Set,” “3.5 Year Anniversary Logo Pack,” “Baseball Swimsuit Venus Nine & Prop Set,” “New Owner Support ♥ Pack” now on sale!
Click the links above to jump to their corresponding notification.
For more information, please check this week's Update Info.
Thanks for your support, and please continue to enjoy “DEAD OR ALIVE Xtreme Venus Vacation!”
Changed files in this update