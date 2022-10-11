 Skip to content

Nienix update for 11 October 2022

Bug fixes

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Version 0.5550920395

🎯 [Bug fix] Fixed issues related to applying some weapon mods to some passive drone summoner auxiliary items.
🎯 [Bug fix] The "Glass Cannon Edition" weapon mod has been fixed for drone summoner auxiliary items.

Changed files in this update

Nienix Content Depot 1332761
Nienix Depot Linux Depot 1332762
Nienix Depot MacOS Depot 1332763
