Version 0.5550920395
🎯 [Bug fix] Fixed issues related to applying some weapon mods to some passive drone summoner auxiliary items.
🎯 [Bug fix] The "Glass Cannon Edition" weapon mod has been fixed for drone summoner auxiliary items.
Changed files in this update