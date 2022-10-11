Hotfix - version 1.0.4

Hello everyone, we just released a new version with some fixes and improvements
- Fixed out of bounds in levels 65 and 66
- Added memory cache system for storing game object informations to fix rare freezes on machines with weaker specs
