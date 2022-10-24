 Skip to content

Super Auto Pets update for 24 October 2022

Update 0.23

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changes

  • Overhauled backgrounds with a setting option to use the old backgrounds.
  • Changed the shop pack overview and replaced it with the in-game pack overview.
  • Changed the main menu background with a setting option to use the old wallpaper.
  • Added a new random option for hats and backgrounds. Click each item to exclude them.
  • Added a new beach background.
  • Added 30 new adjectives and nouns for team names.
  • Changed Abandon Hat players so they can't unlock achievements.
  • Changed in-game pack overview to show what pets are currently unlocked.

Balance Changes

  • Added Doberman 4/5 tier 4 with Ability: Start of Battle: If this is the lowest tier, gain +5/+5 and Coconut.
  • Buffed Cockroach ability to set attack to tier + 1>2>3.
  • Buffed Dove ability to give +2/+2.
  • Buffed Atlantic Puffin ability to deal 2>2>2 damage for each strawberry friend to 1>2>3 random enemies.
  • Buffed Eel to 5/4.
  • Buffed Polar Bear ability buff to +4/+4.
  • Buffed Pirahna ability to give +3 attack.
  • Nerfed White Tiger ability to give +3 experience.
  • Nerfed Stegosaurus ability to Start of battle: Give one random friend without held food +1/+1. Multiply by turn number.
  • Changed Moose ability to End turn: Unfreeze shop and give one > two > three random friends +1/+1. Multiply with the lowest shop pet tier.

Bugs

  • Fixed (maybe) game not connecting on Android and iOS.
  • Fixed wrong position of static perks on the enemy side.
  • Fixed un-owned pets being included in the stat page.
  • Fixed faint abilities not always obeying the higher attack goes first rule

Changed files in this update

