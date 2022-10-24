Update 0.23

Changes
- Overhauled backgrounds with a setting option to use the old backgrounds.
- Changed the shop pack overview and replaced it with the in-game pack overview.
- Changed the main menu background with a setting option to use the old wallpaper.
- Added a new random option for hats and backgrounds. Click each item to exclude them.
- Added a new beach background.
- Added 30 new adjectives and nouns for team names.
- Changed Abandon Hat players so they can't unlock achievements.
- Changed in-game pack overview to show what pets are currently unlocked.
Balance Changes
- Added Doberman 4/5 tier 4 with Ability: Start of Battle: If this is the lowest tier, gain +5/+5 and Coconut.
- Buffed Cockroach ability to set attack to tier + 1>2>3.
- Buffed Dove ability to give +2/+2.
- Buffed Atlantic Puffin ability to deal 2>2>2 damage for each strawberry friend to 1>2>3 random enemies.
- Buffed Eel to 5/4.
- Buffed Polar Bear ability buff to +4/+4.
- Buffed Pirahna ability to give +3 attack.
- Nerfed White Tiger ability to give +3 experience.
- Nerfed Stegosaurus ability to Start of battle: Give one random friend without held food +1/+1. Multiply by turn number.
- Changed Moose ability to End turn: Unfreeze shop and give one > two > three random friends +1/+1. Multiply with the lowest shop pet tier.
Bugs
- Fixed (maybe) game not connecting on Android and iOS.
- Fixed wrong position of static perks on the enemy side.
- Fixed un-owned pets being included in the stat page.
- Fixed faint abilities not always obeying the higher attack goes first rule
