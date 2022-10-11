Update v1.2.3

Unscheduled update with convenience additions, user-requested functionality and helpful fixes:
- Added feature to cycle the active profile using only the keyboard. It supersedes the previous frame-rate toggle feature, since it allows immediate modification of arbitrary settings without using the GUI.
- Added CPU temperature information as optional feature. This offers a good combination of security, efficiency and convenience: Users concerned about installing drivers (and low-level access to hardware) can ignore it and the rest is still available, but those who want the extra information just need to install Core-Temp and keep it running while playing.
- Added CPU brand and model information.
- Added option for easy reset of settings to default values.
- Fixed possible input synchronization issue in some games.
- Minor internal fixes.
Documentation will be updated in the next weeks.
Changed files in this update