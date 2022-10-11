 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Game Dashboard update for 11 October 2022

Update v1.2.3

Share · View all patches · Build 9695504 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Unscheduled update with convenience additions, user-requested functionality and helpful fixes:

  • Added feature to cycle the active profile using only the keyboard. It supersedes the previous frame-rate toggle feature, since it allows immediate modification of arbitrary settings without using the GUI.
  • Added CPU temperature information as optional feature. This offers a good combination of security, efficiency and convenience: Users concerned about installing drivers (and low-level access to hardware) can ignore it and the rest is still available, but those who want the extra information just need to install Core-Temp and keep it running while playing.
  • Added CPU brand and model information.
  • Added option for easy reset of settings to default values.
  • Fixed possible input synchronization issue in some games.
  • Minor internal fixes.

Documentation will be updated in the next weeks.

Changed files in this update

Game Dashboard Content Depot 1120311
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link