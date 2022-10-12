 Skip to content

Night of the Full Moon update for 12 October 2022

Fix bug

  1. Update the problem of accessibility inaccessibility, and update some accessibility features of the world in the mirror
    Large keyboard numeric keys 1, 2 quickly switch to select store cards, 3, 4 quickly select the hand, 5, 6 select the up position, 7 use the hand
    When you select a piece, keyboard T will pop up the available operation items of the piece, including sell or move position operation, direction left and right keys to switch operation, enter key to determine the operation, direction down key to cancel the pop-up operation
  2. Update 32-bit version

