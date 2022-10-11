 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Nevergrind Online update for 11 October 2022

Added exceptional unique piercing weapons!

Share · View all patches · Build 9695334 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

307: Early Access 0.13.46 - October 11, 2022 2:45 AM EST
• Completed exceptional unique piercing weapons.
• Completed the procs for exceptional unique 1hb weapons.
• Proc messages are no longer translated. Instead they display a standard message regardless of language setting.
• Fixed various proc names in the combat log.

Changed files in this update

Nevergrind Online Depot Depot 853452
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link