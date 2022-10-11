307: Early Access 0.13.46 - October 11, 2022 2:45 AM EST
• Completed exceptional unique piercing weapons.
• Completed the procs for exceptional unique 1hb weapons.
• Proc messages are no longer translated. Instead they display a standard message regardless of language setting.
• Fixed various proc names in the combat log.
Nevergrind Online update for 11 October 2022
Added exceptional unique piercing weapons!
