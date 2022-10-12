 Skip to content

Pirates Outlaws update for 12 October 2022

Pirates Outlaws V2.10 Patch Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 9695287 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New Mode - BOUNTIES

BOUNTIES that can defeat 9 Captains and crew across the seas in a unique battle.

New Island - BAZAAR

BAZAAR island with new choice Enchant, Copy and Transform added on the map.

New Tavern Brawl

New TAVERN BRAWL with its complete rework.

Balance optimizations

  1. The card "Chaos Bringer": add a new effect, get 2 Lucky and 2 Unlucky.
  2. The card "Darkest Shot": damage 5 → 3, add a new effect, +1 damage per curse card in deck.
  3. The card "Holy Water": ammo cost -1.
  4. The relic "Medallion": max HP -20 → -15.
  5. The relic "Red Coin": add a new effect, for each 100 coins you lose, +1 armor gain effect for card “Golden Shield”.
  6. The "Curse Captain" skin of "First Mate": ability of 1 Curse, reload 1 → reload equal to the amount of Curses in hand. Ability of 5 Curses, deal 20 → 30 damage.

Fixed bugs

  1. Curse Captain had 54 HP with the Upgrade "Health".
  2. Only +1 attack damage when had the relic "Puzzle" and "Last Piece".
  3. The "Sword Master" skin and the “Chicken” skin of "First Mate" couldn’t get armor when max HP was reduced in Arena 40.

UI optimizations

