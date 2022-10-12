Pirates Outlaws V2.10 Patch Notes

New Mode - BOUNTIES
BOUNTIES that can defeat 9 Captains and crew across the seas in a unique battle.
New Island - BAZAAR
BAZAAR island with new choice Enchant, Copy and Transform added on the map.
New Tavern Brawl
New TAVERN BRAWL with its complete rework.
Balance optimizations
- The card "Chaos Bringer": add a new effect, get 2 Lucky and 2 Unlucky.
- The card "Darkest Shot": damage 5 → 3, add a new effect, +1 damage per curse card in deck.
- The card "Holy Water": ammo cost -1.
- The relic "Medallion": max HP -20 → -15.
- The relic "Red Coin": add a new effect, for each 100 coins you lose, +1 armor gain effect for card “Golden Shield”.
- The "Curse Captain" skin of "First Mate": ability of 1 Curse, reload 1 → reload equal to the amount of Curses in hand. Ability of 5 Curses, deal 20 → 30 damage.
Fixed bugs
- Curse Captain had 54 HP with the Upgrade "Health".
- Only +1 attack damage when had the relic "Puzzle" and "Last Piece".
- The "Sword Master" skin and the “Chicken” skin of "First Mate" couldn’t get armor when max HP was reduced in Arena 40.
