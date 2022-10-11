Update 0.0.4.0: Fixes, fixes, and more fixes!

Changelog
Added
- Added a rough version of a new fire and full reload animations for the Gewehr 43.
Changed
- Increased Walther P38 accuracy while aiming and reduced accuracy while not aiming.
Fixed
- Fixed Walther P38 aim down sights camera alignment.
- Fixed Karabiner 98k aim down sights camera alignment.
- Fixed Sten Mk. II aim down sights camera alignment.
- Fixed MP40 run and jump animations.
- Fixed an issue where the Gewehr 43 firing sound cue would play for all players instead of just the player firing the weapon.
- Fixed collisions on Killhouse map.
Known Issues
- M1918 BAR recoil is too extreme and the weapon fire rate is incorrect.
- Clients may get randomly kicked after the end of matches instead of automatically re-joining (automatic re-join is a pre-alpha-only feature).
Changed files in this update