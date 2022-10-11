 Skip to content

Hellborne (Closed Testing) update for 11 October 2022

Update 0.0.4.0: Fixes, fixes, and more fixes!

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changelog

Added

  • Added a rough version of a new fire and full reload animations for the Gewehr 43.

Changed

  • Increased Walther P38 accuracy while aiming and reduced accuracy while not aiming.

Fixed

  • Fixed Walther P38 aim down sights camera alignment.
  • Fixed Karabiner 98k aim down sights camera alignment.
  • Fixed Sten Mk. II aim down sights camera alignment.
  • Fixed MP40 run and jump animations.
  • Fixed an issue where the Gewehr 43 firing sound cue would play for all players instead of just the player firing the weapon.
  • Fixed collisions on Killhouse map.

Known Issues

  • M1918 BAR recoil is too extreme and the weapon fire rate is incorrect.
  • Clients may get randomly kicked after the end of matches instead of automatically re-joining (automatic re-join is a pre-alpha-only feature).

