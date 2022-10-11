 Skip to content

Roxy Raccoon's Pinball Panic update for 11 October 2022

New Cowboy Announcer, Wacky West Improvements & More Language Support!

Share · View all patches · Build 9694910 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Wacky West Update

  • Devious Donna has been added to Cowboy County & Wacky West. She can be found sporting Native attire.
  • Horses have been added as props to Cowboy County & Radical Railway.
  • A new Cowboy announcer has been added.
  • Cowboy County, Radical Railway & Wacky West - Adjusted backwall for better ball flow

Cowboy Announcer

  • Free for everyone and not just those who buy the Wacky West DLC.
  • Loaded with over 70 voice lines.
  • Not useable in Story mode.

Language Support

  • German, Polish, French are now mostly complete.
  • Additional Spanish support has been added, very much a work in progress.
  • Currently in discussions for Portuguese & Turkish, but no guarantees.
  • I will not advertise the game as officially supporting a language unless the game supports it 100%
  • If you would like to contribute or know someone who would be wanting to do so, feel free to reach out to me.
  • New language select screen has been added!
  • This screen is presented when players first launch the game, it is only presented to first time players.
  • Additional UI Cleanup.

Survey

Please help me shape the game's future by taking part in this incredibly short anonymous survey!

https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdHm6_A7C0K8avJaJRqxlzQuUMozFVaQ-VMQ5WqhbtMuCYNpA/viewform?usp=sf_link

