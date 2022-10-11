New Cowboy Announcer, Wacky West Improvements & More Language Support!

Wacky West Update
- Devious Donna has been added to Cowboy County & Wacky West. She can be found sporting Native attire.
- Horses have been added as props to Cowboy County & Radical Railway.
- A new Cowboy announcer has been added.
- Cowboy County, Radical Railway & Wacky West - Adjusted backwall for better ball flow
Cowboy Announcer
- Free for everyone and not just those who buy the Wacky West DLC.
- Loaded with over 70 voice lines.
- Not useable in Story mode.
Language Support
- German, Polish, French are now mostly complete.
- Additional Spanish support has been added, very much a work in progress.
- Currently in discussions for Portuguese & Turkish, but no guarantees.
- I will not advertise the game as officially supporting a language unless the game supports it 100%
- If you would like to contribute or know someone who would be wanting to do so, feel free to reach out to me.
Menus, UI & Misc.
- New language select screen has been added!
- This screen is presented when players first launch the game, it is only presented to first time players.
- Additional UI Cleanup.
Survey
Please help me shape the game's future by taking part in this incredibly short anonymous survey!
https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdHm6_A7C0K8avJaJRqxlzQuUMozFVaQ-VMQ5WqhbtMuCYNpA/viewform?usp=sf_link
