Tool Improvments.

Improved the look of:
- all wrenches
- all hammers
- all grinders
Improved the action for:
- Using a wrench
- Using a hammer
- Using a grinder
- Painting a vehicle
- Painting a house with roller
Replaced "Prybar" with "Furniture Mover"
Can be bought at the tool shop or the furniture store.
Fixes
- Fixed issue with some furniture unable to lift with prybar/ furniture mover.
- Fixed issue of furniture not being added to the sell price of a house when selling at the bank.
Changed files in this update