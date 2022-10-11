 Skip to content

Fishton: A Town to Remember update for 11 October 2022

Tool Improvments.

Build 9694873

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Improved the look of:

  • all wrenches
  • all hammers
  • all grinders

Improved the action for:

  • Using a wrench
  • Using a hammer
  • Using a grinder
  • Painting a vehicle
  • Painting a house with roller

Replaced "Prybar" with "Furniture Mover"
Can be bought at the tool shop or the furniture store.

Fixes

  • Fixed issue with some furniture unable to lift with prybar/ furniture mover.
  • Fixed issue of furniture not being added to the sell price of a house when selling at the bank.

Changed files in this update

