- Fixed the bug where big map cannot be closed during character’s movement when triggering the trap.
- Fixed the bug of QTE under the mode of controller.
- Fixed the bug of choosing one of two enemies during fight under the mode of controller.
- Modified card effects of Corruption Outburst and Befalling Dark.
- Modified the description of Precise Shot.
- Added the chance of dropping the card of Weakness Strike from enemies.
Criminal Dissidia update for 11 October 2022
V1.0.7 Update
Patchnotes via Steam Community
View more data in app history for build 9694843
克瑞因的纷争 Content Depot 1081451
Changed depots in steam_china_only branch