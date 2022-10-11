 Skip to content

Criminal Dissidia update for 11 October 2022

V1.0.7 Update

V1.0.7 Update

Build 9694843 · Last edited by Wendy

  1. Fixed the bug where big map cannot be closed during character’s movement when triggering the trap.
  2. Fixed the bug of QTE under the mode of controller.
  3. Fixed the bug of choosing one of two enemies during fight under the mode of controller.
  4. Modified card effects of Corruption Outburst and Befalling Dark.
  5. Modified the description of Precise Shot.
  6. Added the chance of dropping the card of Weakness Strike from enemies.

