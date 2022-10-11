- Ticket #1020-2 Fix for conditions where empire menu sorts did not save,
- Ticket #1078 Cultural consumerism and housing now auto remove from build queue like trade goods
- Ticket #1120 Info screen tutorial goals typo fixes
- Ticket #1122 Exterminate behavior fixes
- Ticket #1124 Dyson sphere and ringworld starbase scaling fixes
- Ticket #1126 Fix for instances where multiple autoresolve combats would not function in one turn
- Ticket #1129 Event ticker clear updates when applying settings in game
- Ticket #1092 Resolved issue where spy mission assignment butons in diplomacy menu did not save
- Ticket #1131 GNN message for destroyed species text fix
- Ticket #997 Colony Base and Colony Ship tooltip corrections
- Ticket #1125 FPS Smoothing enabled
- Ticket #1128 Audience menu fails to load species media
Lord of Rigel update for 11 October 2022
EA Build Hotfix #10
Patchnotes via Steam Community
