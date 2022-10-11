 Skip to content

Lord of Rigel update for 11 October 2022

EA Build Hotfix #10

View all patches · Build 9694822

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Ticket #1020-2 Fix for conditions where empire menu sorts did not save,
  • Ticket #1078 Cultural consumerism and housing now auto remove from build queue like trade goods
  • Ticket #1120 Info screen tutorial goals typo fixes
  • Ticket #1122 Exterminate behavior fixes
  • Ticket #1124 Dyson sphere and ringworld starbase scaling fixes
  • Ticket #1126 Fix for instances where multiple autoresolve combats would not function in one turn
  • Ticket #1129 Event ticker clear updates when applying settings in game
  • Ticket #1092 Resolved issue where spy mission assignment butons in diplomacy menu did not save
  • Ticket #1131 GNN message for destroyed species text fix
  • Ticket #997 Colony Base and Colony Ship tooltip corrections
  • Ticket #1125 FPS Smoothing enabled
  • Ticket #1128 Audience menu fails to load species media

