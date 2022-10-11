 Skip to content

Wilderplace update for 11 October 2022

v1.0.12

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

More minor fixes:

  • Fixes a rare crash that could occur after seeing the ending cutscene.
  • In order for a grove to be marked as cleared, you now must reveal the monument in that grove if there is a monument. You may still exit groves with undiscovered monuments. The main consequence of this change is that upon reaching the exit of a grove win an undiscovered monument, the grove's position will not be saved and on restart, you will have the chance to play again from the start.

