Update Version 1.9.0

Hey everyone!
This update addresses a lot of the issues reported in the discussions. Let me know what you think!
TODO
- Add more free maps to the game.
- Improve FPS animations.
- Improve FPS look and feel.
- Look in to adding a motion tracker like they have in the movie aliens.
- Add a drop animation for Luna's Final Stand.
KNOWN ISSUES
- Ability icons don't have great correlation with the abilities.
- Interaction is a little buggy on keyboards.
CHANGELOG
ADDITIONS
- Added a small tooltip in the lobby that shows players helpful tips like what Cash and Rank are for.
CHANGES
- Allowing players to save their selected character in the lobby.
- Removed duplicate textures and models to cut down on the build size.
- Optimzations for performance.
- Updated the zombie and boss models.
FIXES
- Fixed damage not working when zombies attack the base in DTTH game mode.
- Fixed zombies spawning underground in DTTH game mode.
- Fixed enemies still getting stuck between walls in Underground Facility Map
- Fixed AI that can't move between shelves in the Underground Facility Map.
- Fixed issue where some users experienced a missing executable error. Uninstalling and reinstalling the game will resolve this.
- Fixed issue where supply drops would spawn after the player teleported in DTTH game mode.
- Fixed an issue with the teleporter not taking players to the secret area.
- Testing fix that doesn't pause game in single player mode.
- Testing fix for Hell's Dungeon map that takes forever to load.
- Testing fix for enemies that don't follow players in to certain sections in Cosmic Infection
- Testing fix for mouse not working after changing settings.
- Testing fix for keybindings that are a little buggy when selecting a new key.
Changed files in this update