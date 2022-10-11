 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Voidwalkers: The Gates Of Hell update for 11 October 2022

Update Version 1.9.0

Share · View all patches · Build 9694714 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey everyone!

This update addresses a lot of the issues reported in the discussions. Let me know what you think!

TODO

  • Add more free maps to the game.
  • Improve FPS animations.
  • Improve FPS look and feel.
  • Look in to adding a motion tracker like they have in the movie aliens.
  • Add a drop animation for Luna's Final Stand.

KNOWN ISSUES

  • Ability icons don't have great correlation with the abilities.
  • Interaction is a little buggy on keyboards.

CHANGELOG

ADDITIONS

  • Added a small tooltip in the lobby that shows players helpful tips like what Cash and Rank are for.

CHANGES

  • Allowing players to save their selected character in the lobby.
  • Removed duplicate textures and models to cut down on the build size.
  • Optimzations for performance.
  • Updated the zombie and boss models.

FIXES

  • Fixed damage not working when zombies attack the base in DTTH game mode.
  • Fixed zombies spawning underground in DTTH game mode.
  • Fixed enemies still getting stuck between walls in Underground Facility Map
  • Fixed AI that can't move between shelves in the Underground Facility Map.
  • Fixed issue where some users experienced a missing executable error. Uninstalling and reinstalling the game will resolve this.
  • Fixed issue where supply drops would spawn after the player teleported in DTTH game mode.
  • Fixed an issue with the teleporter not taking players to the secret area.
  • Testing fix that doesn't pause game in single player mode.
  • Testing fix for Hell's Dungeon map that takes forever to load.
  • Testing fix for enemies that don't follow players in to certain sections in Cosmic Infection
  • Testing fix for mouse not working after changing settings.
  • Testing fix for keybindings that are a little buggy when selecting a new key.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1551471
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link