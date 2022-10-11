RE：Countermark Saga FS' October 11 Update Log Ver. 1.1.4

- Fix the chick must die BUG
- Fix the bug of less sprinkles in the backpack of Curry
- Other minor bugs
The current version is stabilized, start to do after the first free DLC, look forward to ~!
