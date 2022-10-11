 Skip to content

刻印战记：冰冻之剑 RE update for 11 October 2022

RE：Countermark Saga FS' October 11 Update Log Ver. 1.1.4

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. Fix the chick must die BUG
  2. Fix the bug of less sprinkles in the backpack of Curry
  3. Other minor bugs

The current version is stabilized, start to do after the first free DLC, look forward to ~!

