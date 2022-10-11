- Experiment: Shrunk star systems significantly, approximately halving the distance between objects and generally increasing the density of activities. Please let me know what you think of this change in #beta-feedback on Discord
- Increased the number of "police" ships that will hunt you while you are wanted by 1. (Now 3 at neutral faction reputation.)
- Loading blueprints from a saved ship in Career mode will now work even if those blueprints contain parts that the player hasn't purchased yet. Any such parts will be flashing red.
- Significantly reduced the time it takes to load saved games and create new games.
- Translation updates for Simplified Chinese, French, Brazilian Portuguese, and Russian.
- Resource buy and sell prices are now displayed in their tooltips in the Resources editor.
- Added buttons to enable or disable all resource types for salvaging, mining, and collecting.
- The text under capture points in Domination games will now fade out when zooming out to prevent them from becoming an unreadable mess.
- Bugfix: Star system exploration missions were often unlocking early or not at all. (Fix not retroactive for existing star systems.)
- Bugfix: Ammo tiles for weapons in the Resources editor were being displayed when a resource was selected for designation even though those tiles couldn't be designated for anything.
Cosmoteer Beta Test update for 11 October 2022
Beta Update 2022.10.10
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update