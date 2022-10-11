 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Cosmoteer Beta Test update for 11 October 2022

Beta Update 2022.10.10

Share · View all patches · Build 9694393 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Experiment: Shrunk star systems significantly, approximately halving the distance between objects and generally increasing the density of activities. Please let me know what you think of this change in #beta-feedback on Discord
  • Increased the number of "police" ships that will hunt you while you are wanted by 1. (Now 3 at neutral faction reputation.)
  • Loading blueprints from a saved ship in Career mode will now work even if those blueprints contain parts that the player hasn't purchased yet. Any such parts will be flashing red.
  • Significantly reduced the time it takes to load saved games and create new games.
  • Translation updates for Simplified Chinese, French, Brazilian Portuguese, and Russian.
  • Resource buy and sell prices are now displayed in their tooltips in the Resources editor.
  • Added buttons to enable or disable all resource types for salvaging, mining, and collecting.
  • The text under capture points in Domination games will now fade out when zooming out to prevent them from becoming an unreadable mess.
  • Bugfix: Star system exploration missions were often unlocking early or not at all. (Fix not retroactive for existing star systems.)
  • Bugfix: Ammo tiles for weapons in the Resources editor were being displayed when a resource was selected for designation even though those tiles couldn't be designated for anything.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2140381
  • Loading history…
Depot 2140382
  • Loading history…
Depot 2140383
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link