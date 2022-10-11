- Added reload timer indicator
- Modified hit UI effect
- Modified hit effect on flesh material
- Fixed Healing indicator still appear when player is incapacitated
- Fixed unable to co-op on last version
Banzai Escape 2 Subterranean update for 11 October 2022
Patch 20
Patchnotes via Steam Community
