Banzai Escape 2 Subterranean update for 11 October 2022

Patch 20

Share · View all patches · Build 9694252 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added reload timer indicator
  • Modified hit UI effect
  • Modified hit effect on flesh material
  • Fixed Healing indicator still appear when player is incapacitated
  • Fixed unable to co-op on last version

