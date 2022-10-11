10/10: Small Hotfix Patch

Hello shopkeepers!
We're still listening to the Discord for bugs + feedback. Here's a small hotfix to fix a few issues:
Changes
- Increased HP of Bamboo Trunk
- Decreased price of some clothing pieces
- Added metal and carpet footstep SFX
Fixes
- Fixed large frame drops caused by scenes loading/unloading rapidly in some locations
- Fixed null references throughout the game
- Fixed clouds moving erratically in some locations
- Fixed networking issue that can sometimes happen when invading
- Maybe fixed issue where a certain user couldn't make a game because of a JSON read error
- Fixed bug where health and stamina would stack when putting on / taking off clothes rapidly
- Building UI no longer displays -1 after opening inventory
Changed files in this update