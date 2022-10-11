 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Saleblazers Playtest update for 11 October 2022

10/10: Small Hotfix Patch

Share · View all patches · Build 9694206 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello shopkeepers!

We're still listening to the Discord for bugs + feedback. Here's a small hotfix to fix a few issues:

Changes

  • Increased HP of Bamboo Trunk
  • Decreased price of some clothing pieces
  • Added metal and carpet footstep SFX

Fixes

  • Fixed large frame drops caused by scenes loading/unloading rapidly in some locations
  • Fixed null references throughout the game
  • Fixed clouds moving erratically in some locations
  • Fixed networking issue that can sometimes happen when invading
  • Maybe fixed issue where a certain user couldn't make a game because of a JSON read error
  • Fixed bug where health and stamina would stack when putting on / taking off clothes rapidly
  • Building UI no longer displays -1 after opening inventory

Changed files in this update

Depot 1887541
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link