-Alt tabbing no longer holds mouse hostage when shift lock is on
-Laser no longer hidden for nearby players when in mine
-Fix for New item indicator showing on empty inventory slots when hitting smart sell
Infinimine update for 11 October 2022
Infinimine Ver.23.1
-Alt tabbing no longer holds mouse hostage when shift lock is on
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update