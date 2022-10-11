 Skip to content

Infinimine update for 11 October 2022

Infinimine Ver.23.1

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Alt tabbing no longer holds mouse hostage when shift lock is on
-Laser no longer hidden for nearby players when in mine
-Fix for New item indicator showing on empty inventory slots when hitting smart sell

