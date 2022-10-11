- Fixed a bug that would cause the input configuration to not display when on the level select screen or during a mission. Players now should be able to change input configuration without issues.
- Fixed the music bug. Certain gameplay scenarios were causing multiple music tracks to play at the same time. This should not be an issue anymore.
Bad Chicken update for 11 October 2022
Bug Fixes
