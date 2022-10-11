 Skip to content

Bad Chicken update for 11 October 2022

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed a bug that would cause the input configuration to not display when on the level select screen or during a mission. Players now should be able to change input configuration without issues.
  • Fixed the music bug. Certain gameplay scenarios were causing multiple music tracks to play at the same time. This should not be an issue anymore.

