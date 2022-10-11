 Skip to content

The Vaults update for 11 October 2022

October 10, 2022 - More fixes

Share · View all patches · Build 9694037 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed MacOS steam integration
Fixed login integrations

