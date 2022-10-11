 Skip to content

ValiDate: Volume 1 update for 11 October 2022

Small update

Build 9694012

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • isa & emhari's icons are now greyed out until they are unlocked
  • overwriting saves on choice should now work
  • CGs in Isabelle Malik and Emhari Inaya routes should now unlock in CG gallery

Changed files in this update

Depot 1319854
