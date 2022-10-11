- isa & emhari's icons are now greyed out until they are unlocked
- overwriting saves on choice should now work
- CGs in Isabelle Malik and Emhari Inaya routes should now unlock in CG gallery
ValiDate: Volume 1 update for 11 October 2022
Small update
