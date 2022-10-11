Version 0.11.17.1 - New Features and Content + Fixes

New Features and Content
- Finished major rework of UI
- Created new particle effects system
- Added AI Assistant NPC
- Added character dialogue support for future quest system
Rezz Teleport
AI Assistant
Fixes and Improvements
- Interacting with doors now pauses the action until the door opens or the interaction is canceled by the player
- Upgrade popup choices now highlight the biggest upgrade number and type per choice
- Streamlined game transitions by removing overlay boxes for introduction and lose condition
- Added alternate dialogue for AI Assistant based on previous end run conditions
- Updated avatar states; rezz, derezz, involuntary derezz, dash and on hit effects to use new particle system
- Updated effect punch to use relative volume instead of absolute
- Added options popup
- Added master volume control to options popup
- Updated main menu
- Added a new menu accessible during gameplay to replace escape popup
- Replaced old UI navigation
- Various text size changes
- Added a new in-game cursor
- Upgrade popup now waits for controller to return to neutral before navigating selections
- Added retry button to post-run screen (skips main menu to show pre-run setup)
- Fixed rare issue where volume drop on hit wouldn't return volume back to normal levels
- Fixed issue with Steam big picture mode related to text input fields
- Various UI polish
- Various issue fixes
Upcoming Features
- New avatars
- New achievements
- Environment obstacles
