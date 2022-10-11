 Skip to content

Crash Override update for 11 October 2022

Version 0.11.17.1 - New Features and Content + Fixes

Version 0.11.17.1 - Last edited by Wendy

New Features and Content

  • Finished major rework of UI
  • Created new particle effects system
  • Added AI Assistant NPC
  • Added character dialogue support for future quest system
Rezz Teleport

AI Assistant

Fixes and Improvements

  • Interacting with doors now pauses the action until the door opens or the interaction is canceled by the player
  • Upgrade popup choices now highlight the biggest upgrade number and type per choice
  • Streamlined game transitions by removing overlay boxes for introduction and lose condition
  • Added alternate dialogue for AI Assistant based on previous end run conditions
  • Updated avatar states; rezz, derezz, involuntary derezz, dash and on hit effects to use new particle system
  • Updated effect punch to use relative volume instead of absolute
  • Added options popup
  • Added master volume control to options popup
  • Updated main menu
  • Added a new menu accessible during gameplay to replace escape popup
  • Replaced old UI navigation
  • Various text size changes
  • Added a new in-game cursor
  • Upgrade popup now waits for controller to return to neutral before navigating selections
  • Added retry button to post-run screen (skips main menu to show pre-run setup)
  • Fixed rare issue where volume drop on hit wouldn't return volume back to normal levels
  • Fixed issue with Steam big picture mode related to text input fields
  • Various UI polish
  • Various issue fixes

Upcoming Features

  • New avatars
  • New achievements
  • Environment obstacles

