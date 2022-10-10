 Skip to content

Vacant Kingdom update for 10 October 2022

Patch Notes for October 10th, 2022

Rebalancing:
  • Vontarius, Phase II/IV: Grazing beams now gives 100% more sub-weapon MP.
Fixes:
  • Fixed rare crash when retrying Vontarius battle. (Thanks LoyalDeath)
  • Fixed crash when changing sub-weapons while dead. (Thanks Marmo)
  • Fixed crash when retrying after starting a boss battle with an Illusionary Entourage illusion summoned. (Thanks IngwerPold)
  • Fixed oversight where sitting on a snake in the Dusky Tunnels didn't visually reflect the Neptune Uniform if being worn. (Thanks Ayeitzralph)
  • Fixed oddity where you can "hear" the menu on the title screen, even if it's not actually there. (Thanks LoyalDeath)

