Patch Notes for October 10th, 2022

Rebalancing:
- Vontarius, Phase II/IV: Grazing beams now gives 100% more sub-weapon MP.
Fixes:
- Fixed rare crash when retrying Vontarius battle. (Thanks LoyalDeath)
- Fixed crash when changing sub-weapons while dead. (Thanks Marmo)
- Fixed crash when retrying after starting a boss battle with an Illusionary Entourage illusion summoned. (Thanks IngwerPold)
- Fixed oversight where sitting on a snake in the Dusky Tunnels didn't visually reflect the Neptune Uniform if being worn. (Thanks Ayeitzralph)
- Fixed oddity where you can "hear" the menu on the title screen, even if it's not actually there. (Thanks LoyalDeath)
