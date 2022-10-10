 Skip to content

County Hospital 2 update for 10 October 2022

CHECKPOINT BUG FIXED

Share · View all patches · Build 9693323 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We sorry about it!

Now you can play the FULL release of the game

  • CHECKPOINTS BUG FIXED
  • MORE VIEW MODES
  • BUGS FIXED
  • STAIR FALL BUG FIXED
THANKS FOR PLAYING

PLEASE UPDATE YOUR COUNTY HOSPITAL 2 NOW

