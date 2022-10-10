CHECKPOINT BUG FIXED

We sorry about it!
Now you can play the FULL release of the game
- CHECKPOINTS BUG FIXED
- MORE VIEW MODES
- BUGS FIXED
- STAIR FALL BUG FIXED
THANKS FOR PLAYING
PLEASE UPDATE YOUR COUNTY HOSPITAL 2 NOW
