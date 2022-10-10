 Skip to content

Ancient Aliens update for 10 October 2022

Updates for Oct. 10 2022

  • Electroplater fixes: technology requirements, regeneration time, cost, speed, and functionality.
  • Fixed cyborg DNA collection - quests now register cyborg DNA towards their progress (Less Than Human Part VI quest, etc)
  • "You don't have enough [X]" pop-ups all now display the remaining cost. For example, "You need an additional 7 gold."
  • Missing quest requirements added
  • Dialogue overlapping buttons bug fixed
  • Duplicate anodizer and relevant references removed
  • Updates to text and visual errors, including missing image previews in some quests, and the large offset between the cathedral its shadow
  • Error messages now provide more detailed reports to the development server
  • Continued investigation of fatal errors

