Updates for Oct. 10 2022

- Electroplater fixes: technology requirements, regeneration time, cost, speed, and functionality.
- Fixed cyborg DNA collection - quests now register cyborg DNA towards their progress (Less Than Human Part VI quest, etc)
- "You don't have enough [X]" pop-ups all now display the remaining cost. For example, "You need an additional 7 gold."
- Missing quest requirements added
- Dialogue overlapping buttons bug fixed
- Duplicate anodizer and relevant references removed
- Updates to text and visual errors, including missing image previews in some quests, and the large offset between the cathedral its shadow
- Error messages now provide more detailed reports to the development server
- Continued investigation of fatal errors
Ancient Aliens update for 10 October 2022
