 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Infinimine update for 10 October 2022

Infinimine Ver.24

Share · View all patches · Build 9693009 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Demo skills gain +2 Diameter on Crit
-Demo skills gain +2 Diameter on Double Attacks
-Fixed issue with SKil Damage mult not applying correctly to Demo skils
-Fixed TNT/Demo explosion direction
-Fixed incorrect diameter of TNT blocks
-Added ability for Demo skills to set off TNT blocks

Changed files in this update

Depot 2106081
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link