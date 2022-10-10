-Demo skills gain +2 Diameter on Crit
-Demo skills gain +2 Diameter on Double Attacks
-Fixed issue with SKil Damage mult not applying correctly to Demo skils
-Fixed TNT/Demo explosion direction
-Fixed incorrect diameter of TNT blocks
-Added ability for Demo skills to set off TNT blocks
Infinimine update for 10 October 2022
Infinimine Ver.24
