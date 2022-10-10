 Skip to content

The Underground Man 2 update for 10 October 2022

Update with a difficulty selection.

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Major changes:

  • There are two versions of the game difficulty: "Easy" and "Hardcore". "Hardcore" recreates the original difficulty of the release version of the game.
  • The appearance of the chapter selection screen has been updated. To make the chapter you want to play in "Hardcore" mode, start a new game at this difficulty level and reach that chapter.
  • Option to turn off running on double tap (in the advanced settings section).

Thank you for your feedback. Please report any bugs or bugs you find in this thread.

