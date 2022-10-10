Update with a difficulty selection.

Major changes:
- There are two versions of the game difficulty: "Easy" and "Hardcore". "Hardcore" recreates the original difficulty of the release version of the game.
- The appearance of the chapter selection screen has been updated. To make the chapter you want to play in "Hardcore" mode, start a new game at this difficulty level and reach that chapter.
- Option to turn off running on double tap (in the advanced settings section).
Thank you for your feedback. Please report any bugs or bugs you find in this thread.
