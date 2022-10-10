 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Deadland 4000 update for 10 October 2022

Small Patch October 10

Share · View all patches · Build 9692253 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Can no longer put any container inside another container
  • Fixed a bug where exiting the keybinding menu from the mainmenu by pressing escape wouldn’t bring up the back button.
  • Fixed a bug where unloaded tiles were sometimes being marked as highlighted, usually after using red pill / blue pill. This resulted in the character making incorrect movements until reloading.
  • Cowardly enemies will no longer chase you if you try to run away from them
  • Druid’s magic mastery perk now has a sound effect whenever it procs
  • Acid rain, Sun damage from the albino mutation, will now show correctly as cause of death
  • Grave files in the graveyard will now display in order of the most recent death first
  • Added special death messages for the Radiostar, Clownaconda, Clownacobra, Scarecrow, Pit Devil, Blob, Blob Queen

Changed files in this update

Depot 1923071
  • Loading history…
Depot 1923072
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link