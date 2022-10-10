- Can no longer put any container inside another container
- Fixed a bug where exiting the keybinding menu from the mainmenu by pressing escape wouldn’t bring up the back button.
- Fixed a bug where unloaded tiles were sometimes being marked as highlighted, usually after using red pill / blue pill. This resulted in the character making incorrect movements until reloading.
- Cowardly enemies will no longer chase you if you try to run away from them
- Druid’s magic mastery perk now has a sound effect whenever it procs
- Acid rain, Sun damage from the albino mutation, will now show correctly as cause of death
- Grave files in the graveyard will now display in order of the most recent death first
- Added special death messages for the Radiostar, Clownaconda, Clownacobra, Scarecrow, Pit Devil, Blob, Blob Queen
Deadland 4000 update for 10 October 2022
Small Patch October 10
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update