Content update! (new class)

- Added
IOclass.
- Added weapons and skills: Shotgun, Homing Missile, Electro Heart.
- Slightly improved
Paladinspecial ability, but also added targets limit.
- Fixed
Paladindescription.
- Added Armor bonus to
Monkspecial ability.
- Small texts adjustments.
- Slightly increased chance for artifact chests.
- Improved enemies squash animation.
- Added scaling to some weapons (they grow bigger as you level them).
- Added chest reward and explosion when giant desert maggot dies.
- Fixed
Immolationdamage count for stats.
- Added fade-in effect to chests.
- Added enemy types:
Gelatinous Cube.
- Fixed
Corpse Explosiondamage count for stats.
- Made the
Magic Shieldskill a passive.
- Removed
Physicaltag from
Blunderbussskill.
- Added explosion to
Blessed Hammer.
- Slightly increased
Aura of Puritydamage.
- Fixed a bug that sometimes spawned way too many
Blood Goblins.
I haven't forgot about you gamepad bros, but working a little on content first..
Thanks! :)
Changed files in this update