HellEscape update for 10 October 2022

Content update! (new class)

HellEscape update for 10 October 2022

Content update! (new class)

Build 9692236

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added IO class.
  • Added weapons and skills: Shotgun, Homing Missile, Electro Heart.
  • Slightly improved Paladin special ability, but also added targets limit.
  • Fixed Paladin description.
  • Added Armor bonus to Monk special ability.
  • Small texts adjustments.
  • Slightly increased chance for artifact chests.
  • Improved enemies squash animation.
  • Added scaling to some weapons (they grow bigger as you level them).
  • Added chest reward and explosion when giant desert maggot dies.
  • Fixed Immolation damage count for stats.
  • Added fade-in effect to chests.
  • Added enemy types: Gelatinous Cube.
  • Fixed Corpse Explosion damage count for stats.
  • Made the Magic Shield skill a passive.
  • Removed Physical tag from Blunderbuss skill.
  • Added explosion to Blessed Hammer.
  • Slightly increased Aura of Purity damage.
  • Fixed a bug that sometimes spawned way too many Blood Goblins.

I haven't forgot about you gamepad bros, but working a little on content first..

Thanks! :)

