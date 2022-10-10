Update 0.1.8

Additions
- A new human enemy
- A new weapon for that human enemy
Adjustments
- New characters start with 15 in each stat instead of 10
- The star map shows which connections will be lost when a new star is selected
- The major factions send more raiding parties
- Shrines spawn rewards immediately upon use instead of when the player enters the area
- Weapons will no longer rebound off of bushes
- The defensive option Push has been renamed to Parry
- Deflect will push non-living objects as far as Parry
- Bleed damage while below 0 health is based on maximum health instead of negative health
- Surges will return negative health to 0 at a minimum
Bugfixes
- The flourishing weapon noise should no longer get stuck around some dead enemies
- Fixed a bug causing weapons on some dead enemies to become noninteractable
Changed files in this update