A Violent Revelry update for 10 October 2022

Update 0.1.8

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Additions

  • A new human enemy
  • A new weapon for that human enemy

Adjustments

  • New characters start with 15 in each stat instead of 10
  • The star map shows which connections will be lost when a new star is selected
  • The major factions send more raiding parties
  • Shrines spawn rewards immediately upon use instead of when the player enters the area
  • Weapons will no longer rebound off of bushes
  • The defensive option Push has been renamed to Parry
  • Deflect will push non-living objects as far as Parry
  • Bleed damage while below 0 health is based on maximum health instead of negative health
  • Surges will return negative health to 0 at a minimum

Bugfixes

  • The flourishing weapon noise should no longer get stuck around some dead enemies
  • Fixed a bug causing weapons on some dead enemies to become noninteractable

