Quoin update for 10 October 2022

Bug Fixes and Improvements

Build 9692139 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed some preloaded sounds
Fixed a pause bug
Made the game run smoother on lower end computers
Improved Intro screen
Expanded endless mode

