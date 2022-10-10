Fixed some preloaded sounds
Fixed a pause bug
Made the game run smoother on lower end computers
Improved Intro screen
Expanded endless mode
Quoin update for 10 October 2022
Bug Fixes and Improvements
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update