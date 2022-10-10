Version 0.8.16 - Steam Workshop support

Hello, my fellow tanks!
You can now upload your custom-made campaigns to the Steam Workshop or download the campaigns other people have made! (This is not only for campaigns but also for sound mods, textures, and custom tanks)
Behind the scenes, we are still fully working on the development of multiplayer mode with PvP coming soon to official. (You can try out a demo PvP on the Steam beta version >v0.8.16e)
Thank you all for helping me find bugs and recommending me tips on how to improve Wee Tanks!
Fixes/changes:
- Steam Workshop support is now available, easily share maps and mods!
- Added Time limit options for your custom missions!
- The pause menu should now be controllable again with a controller
- All the secret missions added, and the explorer achievement should work again
- Ability to disable the main menu WEEEE TANKS jingle
- Increased the cooldown of the bomb squad tank, spawning the bomber plane
- Surprise block texture was glitched
- Added the tank factory to Tankey Town
- Audio now is adjustable with sliders
- Surprise block often switches choices if you've picked a single one whenever you're testing the
- Added grid to map editor
- Checkpoints should always check local first, and if cloud save is loaded, local will have the overwrite if cloud is lower in checkpoints, if cloud is higher it will overwrite the local
- Fixed some secret mission buggies
- Disabled main menu shiny tanks spawning
- Add checkpoint reached from killing king tank, so it correctly registers in the server (marbles?)
- Fix testing difficulties on map editor!! update all map props if difficulty is changed
- Fixed grey blocks looking different
- Fixed commander boom icon in map editor
- Fixed layer switching while input in the input fields (when you press 0 while typing in mission name)
- Fixed stone weird texture on map editor blocks
- Change the Dodger King and Dodgy Tank Description and mechanic to "Without getting hit" to "Without getting Killed"
- Fixed gary companion no armour showing + going very fast
- Added developers menu (also for uploading mods to the workshop)
- Added more modding support for SFX
- Many more smaller bug fixes and changes, go and explore!
Changed files in this update