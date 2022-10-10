Finally the issue was fixed, thanks to the Developer of GameGuru Lee Bamber:
https://github.com/TheGameCreators/GameGuruRepo/issues/1699#issuecomment-1273473849
Dark Skies: The Nemansk Incident update for 10 October 2022
Shadows casted on Vegetation issue finally fixed.
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Finally the issue was fixed, thanks to the Developer of GameGuru Lee Bamber:
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
"Dark Skies: The Nemansk Incident"-Depot Depot 657481
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update