Dark Skies: The Nemansk Incident update for 10 October 2022

Shadows casted on Vegetation issue finally fixed.

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Finally the issue was fixed, thanks to the Developer of GameGuru Lee Bamber:
https://github.com/TheGameCreators/GameGuruRepo/issues/1699#issuecomment-1273473849

Changed files in this update

"Dark Skies: The Nemansk Incident"-Depot Depot 657481
