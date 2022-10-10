Changelog v1.0.19

Warning: the changelog contains spoilers!
Clicking on Reload checkpoint in Arena should just restart Arena
Accessibility
- TTS will read an inventory item even when the player cannot open it
- Removed option to turn off camera
Chapter 4 - If a player quickly escapes Cook, he stays in the cellar and doesn't move
Chapter 5 - Fixed room darkening bug near the wall in the cage scene
Chapter 11
- Mouse interaction for Kolda and Prokop on horseback does not work
- Basilisk gets 10 percent extra health
- After destroying the barrier on the fortress, it still appears among the possible interactions around
- The player character sometimes doesn't want to climb the stairs very much
- Lothar is still visible even though he is on a different floor
- Lothar didn't make it to Anna's door and was left standing in the hallway
Chapter 12 - When Hynek falls through the trap in the cave, the trap doesn't open
Chapter 13
- If the player kills the Demon, the Hell knight will now die as well, so as not to beat the player up during the transition to the next scene
- Sometimes it happens that the Stone flies through the ground and disappears
