1428: Shadows over Silesia update for 10 October 2022

Changelog v1.0.19

Build 9691478 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Warning: the changelog contains spoilers!

  • Clicking on Reload checkpoint in Arena should just restart Arena

  • Accessibility

    • TTS will read an inventory item even when the player cannot open it
    • Removed option to turn off camera

  • Chapter 4 - If a player quickly escapes Cook, he stays in the cellar and doesn't move

  • Chapter 5 - Fixed room darkening bug near the wall in the cage scene

  • Chapter 11

    • Mouse interaction for Kolda and Prokop on horseback does not work
    • Basilisk gets 10 percent extra health
    • After destroying the barrier on the fortress, it still appears among the possible interactions around
    • The player character sometimes doesn't want to climb the stairs very much
    • Lothar is still visible even though he is on a different floor
    • Lothar didn't make it to Anna's door and was left standing in the hallway

  • Chapter 12 - When Hynek falls through the trap in the cave, the trap doesn't open

  • Chapter 13

    • If the player kills the Demon, the Hell knight will now die as well, so as not to beat the player up during the transition to the next scene
    • Sometimes it happens that the Stone flies through the ground and disappears

