Raid Healing update for 10 October 2022

Patch 1.0.22

Patchnotes
  • Added ability for the warrior.
  • Added option for short and long fights to area selection (10 or 20 waves per tier).
  • Added new area (Field Watch). In the new area, the player unit groups fight separately against the enemy groups.

