- Added ability for the warrior.
- Added option for short and long fights to area selection (10 or 20 waves per tier).
- Added new area (Field Watch). In the new area, the player unit groups fight separately against the enemy groups.
Raid Healing update for 10 October 2022
Patch 1.0.22
