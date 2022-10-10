 Skip to content

Endless Engines update for 10 October 2022

Update

  • New car type added: Tropical, filled with sand castles and water slimes
  • New temporary power ups added including rocket, roller skates, cleats, shell, glasses, magnet, butter, and boosts to elemental weapons
  • Chest rarities added
  • Enemies can now drop a random item instead of one prefixed item
  • Splash screen and game icon added
  • General bug fixes and gameplay improvements

