Patch Notes for 10 October

Features & Improvements
- Lobby list now displays which game modes don’t have sufficient players
- Visual cue for which gamemodes are already part of a tournament when adding new modes
- added a 3s countdown when resuming a game after pause
- Mammoth speech bubbles now adjust their sizes more dynamically
- Celebrating mammoth now accompanies the final tournament evaluation screen
- added a letterbox with background texture for different screen resolutions
- more visually pleasing letterbox for odd aspect ratios
- Title of song now displayed for composer during voting phase
Fixes
- stop showing default icons for custom concepts
- properly update save-button in “Break it down” editor when changing concepts
- fixed an issue with tooltip position
- fixed possible selection issue in dropdown from tournament configurator
- fixed multiline-messages sometimes out of bounds in chat
- prevent text input in underlying text boxes while the pause screen is active
- hidden chat from during a game is now also shown in italics in the chat window during ending / back in lobby
- Guide Mammoth now disappears between rounds
- improve disconnect handling in “Watch your words”
Changed files in this update