Cave Guessers update for 10 October 2022

Patch Notes for 10 October

10 October

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Features & Improvements

  • Lobby list now displays which game modes don’t have sufficient players
  • Visual cue for which gamemodes are already part of a tournament when adding new modes
  • added a 3s countdown when resuming a game after pause
  • Mammoth speech bubbles now adjust their sizes more dynamically
  • Celebrating mammoth now accompanies the final tournament evaluation screen
  • added a letterbox with background texture for different screen resolutions
  • more visually pleasing letterbox for odd aspect ratios
  • Title of song now displayed for composer during voting phase

Fixes

  • stop showing default icons for custom concepts
  • properly update save-button in “Break it down” editor when changing concepts
  • fixed an issue with tooltip position
  • fixed possible selection issue in dropdown from tournament configurator
  • fixed multiline-messages sometimes out of bounds in chat
  • prevent text input in underlying text boxes while the pause screen is active
  • hidden chat from during a game is now also shown in italics in the chat window during ending / back in lobby
  • Guide Mammoth now disappears between rounds
  • improve disconnect handling in “Watch your words”

