- Reduced file size, and made patching a little better
It may be recommended to uninstall the game and reinstall the game may be faster than patching
- Most spell points should now operate correctly
- Create sphere no longer shows up twice on the earth tab
- Told Quests are finished before they are has been fixed
- Fixed camera colliding with broken items
- The tutorial for the glider should no longer play if the tutorial is complete
- Using a consumable at full health or mana will no longer consume it
- Various spells should now despawn
- using lifetap to kill a monster will now grant XP and loot
- Skyfire should no longer damage your char for many 1's
- You no longer put away your pickaxe when climbing
- Digging should work better now even if the camera is zoomed in
- Fixed a lot of spell combinations producing a permanent spell
- The last two quickslots are now usable and bindable
- Gaining a skill you already own should no longer pop the spellbook *again
- Earth nova now shows up in the spellbook
- removed duplicate acidic area
- Water globe no longer spell weaves into wood spells
- Added Stump spell from treants
- Airships in the world no all have collision
- Slowed the attack rate of the melee attack
- basic jump is now higher
- Dubble jump has a longer delay window to activate
- You no longer dig twice when flying
- Added basic controller support *not ready for play but will be in the next few patches
- Added Basic Crafting will expand in the next few patches
- added center camera in options
- The reset button in Keybinding now resets your keys as intended and not everything else instead
Isles of Etherion update for 10 October 2022
Patch V0.4.3 is now LIVE!
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Wild Mage - Phantom Twilight Content Depot 771771
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update