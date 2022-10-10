 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Isles of Etherion update for 10 October 2022

Patch V0.4.3 is now LIVE!

Share · View all patches · Build 9691353 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Reduced file size, and made patching a little better
    It may be recommended to uninstall the game and reinstall the game may be faster than patching
  • Most spell points should now operate correctly
  • Create sphere no longer shows up twice on the earth tab
  • Told Quests are finished before they are has been fixed
  • Fixed camera colliding with broken items
  • The tutorial for the glider should no longer play if the tutorial is complete
  • Using a consumable at full health or mana will no longer consume it
  • Various spells should now despawn
  • using lifetap to kill a monster will now grant XP and loot
  • Skyfire should no longer damage your char for many 1's
  • You no longer put away your pickaxe when climbing
  • Digging should work better now even if the camera is zoomed in
  • Fixed a lot of spell combinations producing a permanent spell
  • The last two quickslots are now usable and bindable
  • Gaining a skill you already own should no longer pop the spellbook *again
  • Earth nova now shows up in the spellbook
  • removed duplicate acidic area
  • Water globe no longer spell weaves into wood spells
  • Added Stump spell from treants
  • Airships in the world no all have collision
  • Slowed the attack rate of the melee attack
  • basic jump is now higher
  • Dubble jump has a longer delay window to activate
  • You no longer dig twice when flying
  • Added basic controller support *not ready for play but will be in the next few patches
  • Added Basic Crafting will expand in the next few patches
  • added center camera in options
  • The reset button in Keybinding now resets your keys as intended and not everything else instead

Changed files in this update

Wild Mage - Phantom Twilight Content Depot 771771
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link