- New car type added: Tropical, filled with sand castles and water slimes
- New temporary power ups added including rocket, roller skates, cleats, shell, glasses, magnet, butter, and boosts to elemental weapons
- Chest rarities added
- Enemies can now drop a random item instead of one prefixed item
- Splash screen and game icon added
- General bug fixes and gameplay improvements
Endless Engines update for 10 October 2022
Update Notes for Launch
Patchnotes via Steam Community
