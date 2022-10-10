Update v0.2.0.6

Fixed dot sight
Fixed crafting bench tools not spawning
Adjustment in time of day cycle
Fixed shirt spawning coat
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Fixed dot sight
Fixed crafting bench tools not spawning
Adjustment in time of day cycle
Fixed shirt spawning coat
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update