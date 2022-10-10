Withering Rooms 0.82 (2022-10-10)
Balance Chances
- Merchant stock limits are now affected by crafted items in your inventory - that is, if you have X door hexes, that counts against X red wax purchases - you can no longer run back and forth to the merchant to keep buying more after crafting
- Merchant stock limits for crafting items(except for empty jars, scrolls and books which have a much higher limit) have been raised from 4 to 6 in Chapter 1 & 2, and to 8 in Chapter 3 & 4
- Gifts upon death have been added to Chapter 3 & 4
- All gifts upon death now also include gold, which increases with each Chapter
- New items added
- Second Chance Ring - restores 50% health upon death but breaks, sold by Tomos
- Violent/Dextrous/Weird Pills - increase the associated damage output by 25% for 15 seconds, sold by Infirmary NPC
- The prices of rare items, bullets and syringes have increased
- Many Chapter 3 & 4 monsters and bosses have been made more challenging - through a mix of new/faster attacks, more health, more damage, and more resistance
- Arena monsters have been buffed, and their layout has changed in some cases to provide more challenge
- Item changes:
- Most amulets have been buffed
- Armor outfit has less physical resistance
- Burnt Ring has less fire protection
- Durability of Old Sword has been reduced
- Fireball & Summon Spears spears do more damage
- Lucky Necklace has a smaller Luck boost
- Critical/Savior Rings have reduced Luck scaling
- Bloody Elegant Outfit heals more slowly
- Night Mother's Doll does more curse build up when being held
Polish
- Rolls can be done immediately after holding the run button
- A small input window has been added to hiding, finding items and lore that will help prevent button mashing from unhiding/skipping
- Mirror has been removed from the Silent Study, instead the NPC will teleport you to a cottage
- Possessed Books no longer drain curse during dialog
Bug Fixes
- Fixes for achievements: Arena Novice, Hyperthymesia, Ancient Blood, Ascended - these should award on load if you've earned them, please press / to file a bug if they don't
- Fixes for several cases of enemies coming back to life, or returning to their idle, after defeat and returning to their room
- Fix for having Necrosis over 50 points causing many strange problems on load
- Fix for getting hit out of dodging while using the Ghostly Ring leaving the player in an invincible state
- Fix for the "Return to the Throne" quest not properly being marked as complete
- Fixes for several enemies having the wrong "aim spot" on their body for guns or leaving Corpse Hex residue in odd places
- Fix for empty searchable furniture in Chapter 3 basement
- Fix for the "Blood Stained Letter" quest in Chapter 3 not being completable
- Fix for the Nowhere remembrance shrine in Chapter 3 not unlocking
- Fix for magical barriers in Chapter 3 having "interact_" prompt
- Fix for some random Labyrinth rings generating with placeholder text
- Fix Old Sword having two sets of stats in its description
- Fix for Baleful Influence FX not going away
