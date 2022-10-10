MAJOR MILESTONE Update #24: GUNFIGHT



After much review and, studying feedback and improving the design we're excited to roll out a major revision to Cyber Knights: Flashpoint weapons system.

The goal of the design update is to further develop marked functional differences in weapon types which enable your team to push those weapons into niche roles based on the mods you choose. We've been chipping away at this over the last 3 releases, but this is the biggest lift and we've made major changes to the rules for:

Accuracy, including Glancing Hits

Full Auto, including ability to surge damage on single targets

Well, pretty much all the stats actually :D

With changes to the fundamental rules for Accuracy, Full Auto and major stat rebalances including ranges, shot volume, recoil rates, Armor Crit %, reload AP, it is time to re-evaluate your load outs and see how the new system fits your play style. A lot more weapons are exciting and viable for a lot more reasons now!

We've shared an unlisted YouTube video that goes through all the changes in detail and shows them in action -



We are looking forward to hearing your feedback on the changes!

After 3 updates without requiring it, this update does wipe all previous saved games -- sorry!

Accuracy, Glancing Blows (85%) & Precise Bursts (70%)

First up, almost all weapons have lost some Accuracy. This is healthy because your characters, weapons and their mods are going to gain Accuracy throughout their career, and we need enough space to make sure that is meaningful.

Second, all non-Full Auto attacks are now sure to strike Glancing Hits above 85% Accuracy. If you're considering an attack and its 85%+ Accuracy, you are guaranteed to score some Damage even if you roll a miss. This marks an important threshold for gaining advantages over your enemies -- with debuffs, buffs, mods and the high ground, you can get yourself into a sure-fire situation to score hits. There is a key caveat that Full Auto attacks never score Glancing Hits. Watch out, the enemies get the exact same rule!



If you are guaranteed to strike a Glancing Hit, you will see a ^ next to the Accuracy %. Obviously, this will be updated in the new UI but it works for now.

Third, Assault Rifles and SMGs have gained the Precise Burst rule which ensures Glancing Hits above 70% Accuracy whenever using the Burst Fire mode. These Glancing Hits play by the same rule as those for all weapons at 85%+, so if you can achieve over 70% Accuracy you're going to get some Damage even if you roll a natural miss. Especially, watch out, the enemies get the exact same rule!

Fourth, if you get close enough to swing with a melee weapon, you are gauranteed a Glancing Hit regardless of Accuracy (!!) -- no melee attack goes without scoring some Damage. Your starting Accuracy has a big impact on what that Glancing Hit Damage will be, if you're swinging at 40% and get a Glancing Hit it is going to far less Damage than if you swung at 78%. Again, watch out because enemies have this rule too!

Full Auto Gets Good

Full Auto never really came into its own in the previous build -- it was never that exciting to use nor did the trade-off feel justified outside of rare situations.

To address Full Auto and try to make it a powerful and very fun firing mode to use, Full Auto has been split out into a larger number of attacks spread across the targets -- for example, the starting Assault Rifle gets 4 Full Auto attacks at 110 Damage, an Urban Assault Rifle (bullpup) gets 6 Full Auto attacks at 100 Damage and an SMG gets 6 Full Auto attacks at 85 Damage.

Each attack Accuracy is rolled separately making Full Auto less susceptible to full misses

Each Critical Hit, Armor Shred and Damage is rolled separately. At maximum, Armor can be shredded once

Full Auto attacks never score Glancing Hits

Full Auto attacks gain no Focused Fire bonuses

Now for the fun part - while before each target could be hit by a single Full Auto attack, now a single target can be hit by up to 3 separate Full Auto attacks. Therefore, you can surge Damage by using Full Auto against a single target, or with an UAR against up to 2 targets. There are suddenly lots of reasons to consider Full Auto even when you're AOE template isn't lining up nicely.



When you target enemies with Full Auto, you'll see one or more * next to the Accuracy % indicating how many attacks they will receive. Obviously, this will be updated in the new UI but it works for now

And, if the shot allocation isn't working out the way you like (the main target + up to 3 nearest targets are selected and then shots are allocated by highest %) then you can reduce or increase the number of Full Auto targets by using keybinding default to Page Up and Page Down. Therefore, you have fire control to use Full Auto against a single target even if they are standing in a crowd or widen up your firing to include up to 4 maximum targets if you want to spread damage or a debuff.



Pg Up for up to 4 targets, Pg Down to reduce

Enemies are notably not using Full Auto yet, and the use of this powerful and surge Damage ability will be likely kept to specific enemy classes so you can see them coming and plan accordingly (duck!!)

Recoil, Volume, and Niches for All Weapons

To further push the weapon niches, we've also reduced default Criticl Dmg Bonus to +50%, pushed Revolvers to have Heavy Hit 100, Pistols have the Stealth Kill 100% rule. For each, you need to work to bring your own Critical Hit % but we're hoping these can help them stand out.

Across the board, Recoil and Volume have increased. Loud weapons are louder, so seek quiet weapons in your kit if you plan to be stealthy. Recoil for SA/BF are slightly higher but Recoil for Full Auto is significantly higher. This increases the pressure to consider how to sequence your shots and movement to get the best results from your Turn and also shines a spotlight on powerful Soldier Talents like Splatt Patt and Iron Grip which can help make FA twice in a Turn possible.

Better Combat Logs

We've also improved the combat log for all attacks so that Glancing Hits and Full Auto shots are all logged nicely alongside regular attacks.

Cleaner Starts

We've revamped the Hacker's starting equipment to give them a Pistol and an AR and we've removed all the codenames from your starting crew. They can earn them by survive their first mission!

We've also fixed a bug that was unfairly keeping the max character level at 10 instead of 14. With this higher max, we've now separated the max level (14) from the starting max level (10), leaving you some room to grow your team even if you check the high level group starting point.

v0.6.41 - 10/10/2022